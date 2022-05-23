Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Great Britain have been relegated from the Ice Hockey World Championship's elite division after they were beaten 5-3 by Austria on Monday.

GB had led 3-1 thanks to goals from Matthew Myers, Robert Dowd and Cade Neilson.

However, Austria fought back to secure their survival and send GB down in their final game in Finland.

Captain Jonathan Phillips made his 111th appearance to become GB's most-capped player in history.

Meanwhile, defenceman Mark Richardson received his 100th cap, becoming only the fifth player to reach the landmark.