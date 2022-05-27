Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Great Britain can earn promotion back to 2024's World Championship after relegation in this year's tournament

Great Britain will host ice hockey's World Championship Division 1 Group A tournament at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena next year.

Ice Hockey UK's (IHUK) bid to host secured 54% of the vote, beating Italy.

It will be the most prestigious ice hockey tournament ever held in the UK, with GB aiming to win promotion back to 2024's elite World Championship.

The announcement follows GB's relegation from the top division earlier this week.

The Motorpoint Arena hosted men's and women's qualifying events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is the home of the Nottingham Panthers.

"It's so exciting to be hosting another huge international ice hockey tournament," said IHUK general secretary Andy French.

"This will further cement GB on the ice hockey world map by staging a tournament of this scale. It is great for the national team and huge for the sport of ice hockey in the UK."

GB will be joined by Italy, Lithuania, Korea, Poland and Romania in their group - with games taking place between 29 April - 5 May.

The teams finishing first and second in the group will be promoted to the top World Championship division.