Canadian forward Stephen Dixon has joined Glasgow Clan from Elite League rivals Cardiff Devils.

The 36-year-old makes the move to Scotland after three seasons in Wales, where he won two play-off titles.

"It's a new chapter and I can't wait to get things going," Dixon told the Clan website.

" I had a great time in Cardiff with a lot of success and coming to Glasgow was always a hard place to play, in front of those passionate fans."

Dixon arrives in Glasgow with 195 games for Cardiff in all Elite League competitions, where he scored 64 times and made 67 assists, for 131 points.