Riley Brandt joined Cardiff from Canadian USports League side Grant McEwen University in January

Cardiff Devils have re-signed forward Riley Brandt for the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old Canadian joined the Elite Ice Hockey League club midway through last season and scored two goals with two assists in 34 games.

The former Royal Military College player was voted 'Fan Favourite' at Cardiff's end of season awards night.

"He is as popular with his teammates as he is with the fanbase, we all love the guy," said Devils head coach Brodie Dupont.

"Last season was his first year pro and he is just going to get better.

"He hits like a train and because of his size, he isn't going to get called for elbowing or checking to the head.

"I have never seen a player run over guys like that before and the fans absolutely love it."

Cardiff Devils have now given new contracts to last season's leading goalscorer Brodie Reid, captain Mark Richardson, Josh Waller and Sam Duggan.

Former skipper Joey Martin and netminder Ben Bowns will also be returning to the club for the new campaign.