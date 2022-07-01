Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Bast joins the Giants following a spell with Finish side Kalevan Pallo

Belfast Giants have added Canadian defenceman Gabe Bast to their roster for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old joins following a stint with Finnish side Kalevan Pallo, where he made 18 appearances.

He arrives in Belfast as the Giants seek to defend their Elite League and Challenge Cup titles, with the extra challenge of the Champions Hockey League in the upcoming season.

"This is a great signing for the club," said head coach Adam Keefe.

"Off the back of a stint in Finland, Bast has gained valuable experience in Liiga, and we know he will bring that European experience, as well as a strong defensive presence to the ice in Belfast next season."