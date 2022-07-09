Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sam Jardine was drafted in the sixth round of the NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011

Defenceman Sam Jardine returns to the Cardiff Devils as one of nine signings which complete the roster for the upcoming 2022-23 Elite League season.

The 28-year-old became a fan favourite in the 2019-20 season before leaving to join Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Justin Crandall, Cole Sanford, Trevor Cox and Taran Kozun have all re-signed for another season with the Devils.

Cardiff have also added four new faces in Marcus Crawford, Blake Thompson, Ryan Penny and Josh Brittain.

Defenceman Crawford had 11 goals and 41 assists in 63 games for the Kansas City Mavericks last season and was the MVP in the ECHL's All Star game.

Thompson, another defenceman, joins the Devils from ECHL side Adirondack Thunder.

Jardine, Crawford and Thompson join Mark Louis, Josh Batch and Mark Richardson in the Devils defence.

Centre Penny spent last season playing in the Elite League for the Coventry Devils, during which time he twice scored against the Devils and added another three assists.

The final new addition, forward Brittain, was the 71st overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft back by the Anaheim Ducks.

The 32-year-old has experience playing across Europe, and was part of the HC Banska Bystrica side to win the Slovakian Extraliga in 2018.