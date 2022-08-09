Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Kell Beattie celebrates with the Challenge Cup after the win over Cardiff Devils in the final in March

Belfast Giants have finished their recruitment for the new season with the return of young homegrown players Mack Stewart and Kell Beattie.

The 18-year-olds made their professional debuts for the Elite League champions last season.

Left-winger/centreman Stewart will split his time between the Giants and Milton Keynes Lightning as part of a two-way deal.

Defenceman Beattie has agreed a two-way deal with Scottish side Solway Sharks.

Stewart and Beattie each made double-digit appearances for the Giants last season, securing league and Challenge Cup winner medals before going on to impressive performances at the U18 World Junior Championships with Team GB.

"Investing in local talent is incredibly important to this organisation," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

"Mack and Kell made a big contribution on and off the ice last season, playing well beyond their years and helping the team out when we needed it most, and we see these players as a crucial part of the team.

"Mack has earned a place on the Giants roster this season and his two-way deal with Milton Keynes Lightning will give him the opportunity to get regular ice time that is key to his development. "

"Kell's deal with Solway Sharks will allow him the flexibility to train and skate with the Giants and we look forward to seeing him back at the SSE Arena this season."