Nottingham Panthers boss Gary Graham says he is relishing the task of ending the longest trophy drought the club has endured this century.

The American is the third full-time head coach to lead Nottingham since Corey Neilson left in 2018.

The eight-time Challenge Cup winners claimed their last major trophy - the Continental Cup, which was their first European honour - in 2017.

"I've embraced the history," Graham told BBC East Midlands Today.

"There is a very long history of tradition in this town with Nottingham Panthers and how many championships they have won.

"Obviously the past few years have not been up to par. I had the chance to come in and hopefully turn things around and I'm looking forward to that opportunity."

Graham's first league game since moving to Britain in the summer will be at home against the Guildford Flames on Saturday, 10 September.

The 43-year-old has taken over a Panthers side that has failed to deliver a major honour in five years, which is the longest barren spell the club has endured since the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) was founded at the start of the century.

Graham says that he, like the Panthers, is longing for success having last won a championship while at the helm of the Fort Wayne Komets in North America a decade ago.

"We are both thirsty," Graham said.

"Am I confident in this group to win a trophy? Absolutely, 100%.

"You have to embrace the challenge. It's not that you can do it right away, some things take a bit of time."