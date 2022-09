Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils opened their 2022-23 Elite League season with victory at Sheffield Steelers.

Assistant captain Sam Duggan put Devils ahead and Joshua Brittain added their second before Steelers replied through Adam Raska.

Duggan restored the visitors' two-goal advantage and the Devils saw out the win.

Devils host Manchester Storm as their opening weekend concludes on Sunday (18:00 BST).