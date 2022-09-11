Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Scott Conway scored the Belfast Giants' second goal

The Belfast Giants picked up their first Champions Hockey League points with a shootout victory over Ocelari Trinec at the SSE Arena.

Goals by Will Cullen and Scott Conway put the Giants into a two-goal lead in Belfast.

Petr Vrana and Tomas Marcinko levelled for the Czech side as the game eneded 2-2 after overtime.

Mark Cooper scored the decisive penalty for Adam Keefe's men with the tenth shot in the shootout.

Piror to face-off a two-minute silence was held in memory of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth, which was impeccably observed by both sets of supporters.

The Giants suffered a 4-0 defeat by Ocelari Trinec in the Czech Republic in the opening game of their CHL campaign but put in a much-improved performance in front of a home crowd.

The hosts took the lead at 9:08 in the first period when Cullen sent a superb shot pastTrinec netminder Marek Mazanec and two superb stops by the Giants' netminder Peyton Jones saw the home side end the first period with a one-goal advantage.

Early in the second period the Giants survived a five-on-three Trinec power play before Conway doubled the Giants' lead with a powerplay goal of their own which was awarded after a video review.

Despite a strong defensive display in the third period the Giants conceded two goals to Petr Vrana and Tomas Marcinko, which forced the game into a goalless overtime period before the game went to a shootout.

Mark Cooper scored the Giants tenth penalty and the win was secured when netminder and Man-of-the-Match Jones denied Trinec forward Libor Hudacek.

Keefe's side remain bottom of Group H despite the win, one point behind Czech side Trinec.

The Giants' next Champions Hockey League outing is at home to Swedish Side Skelleftean Aik on 4 October.