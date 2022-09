Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Guildford Flames inflicted a first defeat of the season on Cardiff Devils in Saturday's Elite League game at Ice Arena Wales.

Daniel Tedesco and Robert Lachowicz gave Flames a handy lead in the first period.

Jake Coughler hit back for Devils, only for Ian McNulty to stretch Flames away again on the powerplay.

Cardiff Devils go on the road on Sunday at Coventry Blaze, while Flames host Glasgow Clan.