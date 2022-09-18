Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Fife go on the attack but the game ended in disappointment for the Scottish team

Belfast Giants made it two Challenge Cup wins in two days against Fife Flyers after a 5-2 victory in Kirkcaldy on Sunday evening.

Chad Butcher put the holders in front before Fife responded with goals from Zach Phillips and Shawn Cameron.

The Giants fought back with Will Cullen levelling before David Gilbert added a third.

Scott Conway scored the overtime winner in Saturday's game and his double sealed the victory.

Belfast pressed for an early opener and it came at 5:19 when David Goodwin fed Butcher to break the deadlock for the second night in a row.

The Flyers equalised at 13:05 when Reece Cochrane's shot was rebounded into the path of a crashing Phillips at the edge of Peyton Jones' crease.

Belfast put pressure on the Flyers at the Fife Ice Arena on Sunday

Fife went ahead when Reece Harsch's shot from inside the blue line was tipped down by Cameron at 26:13.

The Giants responded immediately with Cullen crossing the blue line on the left and working his way inside with some beautiful stick work before firing home near-post at 26:52.

It was end-to-end through the middle of the period and Gilbert restored Belfast's lead on the power play at 30:50, as Janne Laakkonen sat for hooking.

A rocket of a wrist shot from Conway extended the advantage, short-handed, at 37:56 with Butcher back in the box for high sticking.

Belfast's Gabe Bast and Fife's Reece Harsch came together in front of the benches as tempers flared in the final period.

Their conversation continued across the penalty boxes as Conway wristed his second goal at four on four, beating Shane Owen from the right at 46:49.