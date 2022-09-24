Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Canadian forward Jake Coughler joined Cardiff Devils in December 2021

Cardiff Devils continued their unbeaten start to the Elite League season with a comprehensive win over Glasgow Clan.

Devils went ahead through Justin Crandall but Gary Haden levelled for the visitors.

Marcus Crawford, Brodie Reid, Cole Sanford, Joey Martin and Jake Coughler gave Devils a commanding 6-1 lead.

Former Devil Stephen Dixon and Craig Peacock replied for Clan in the final quarter.

Devils host Guildford in the Challenge Cup on Sunday evening.