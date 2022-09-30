Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Glasgow Clan initially announced the signing of Lasse Uusivirta on Thursday

Glasgow Clan have suspended chief executive Gareth Chalmers and head coach Malcolm Cameron following the aborted signing of Lasse Uusivirta.

The 33-year-old was charged with rape external-link in the United States in 2013 before leaving the country and returning to his native Finland.

Clan revealed the arrival of Uusivirta on Thursday, only to announce three hours later that the move had been scrapped after fans reacted angrily to a video interview on the club website, which has since been removed.

In it, Uusivirta was asked about his past and responded by saying "it's something I prefer to talk about because it's obviously out there and you can find the headlines about it".

It was reported that the Finn was arrested and charged nine years ago while a student in Alabama.

He then returned to Finland and, although prosecutors said at the time they would not seek his extradition, the charge would be reinstated should he ever return.

Uusivirta has since played in Germany, Austria, Denmark and Italy.

A statement released on Friday, attributed to Glasgow Clan chairman Neil Black, announced the suspensions of Chalmers and Cameron while the matter is examined.

"At 19:45 last night, I was made aware for the first time of a major situation which merits further internal investigation," it read.