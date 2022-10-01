Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' netminder Ben Bowns made several crucial late saves to deny Coventry Blaze an equaliser

Cardiff Devils recorded their first win in this season's Challenge Cup with a 3-2 victory over Coventry Blaze on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead through Marly Quince before Devils' Jake Coughler tied the game seconds before the end of the first period.

Cole Sandford put Cardiff ahead at the start of the second, before an equaliser from Blaze's David Clements.

Devil's game winner was scored early in the third period by Trevor Cox.

Cardiff are bottom of their Challenge Cup group with two points from five games.

They have two away games at group leaders Guildford Flames and another home game with Coventry to play throughout October.

On Sunday they travel to Manchester Storm in Elite League.