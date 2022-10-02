Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils assistant coach Christian Horn (left) and head coach Brodie Dupont

Cardiff Devils remain unbeaten in the Elite League and are second after a 3-0 win away to Manchester Storm.

Following a goalless opening period, Jake Coighler and Joshua Waller gave Devils a 2-0 lead.

Ben Davies completed the scoring in the final period to seal a fourth league win of the season.

Devils next face Nottingham Panthers at home in the league on Friday before a trip to Guildford Flames in the Challenge Cup the following evening.