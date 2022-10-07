Glasgow Clan initially announced the signing of Lasse Uusivirta last week

Glasgow Clan are being put up for sale after a week during which the Elite League ice hockey club lost sponsors following the signing of a player accused of rape in the United States.

Clan suspended head coach Malcom Cameron and chief executive Gareth Chalmers after the aborted signing of Lasse Uusivirta.

Head coach Cameron will return to his duties.

But owner Neil Black says "now is the time to explore selling the club".

"I believe a new or broader ownership group could re-invigorate this fantastic franchise and fanbase," he said in a statement on the club website. "It is what you as fans deserve."

Black has been owner and chairman of Clan for 12 years, but the controversy comes on the back of his team sitting bottom of the Elite League without a point after four games of the new season.

Uusivirta was arrested in connection with a rape in the United States in 2013, although a grand jury decided not to proceed with the case.

Clan revealed the arrival of the 33-year-old last Thursday, only to announce three hours later that the move had been scrapped after fans reacted angrily to a video interview on the ice hockey team's website, which was then removed.

They subsequently announced this week they will appoint a new general manager, but Black described recent events as "the lowest of those lows" during his tenure.

"I am as shocked and appalled at the nature of recent events as you all are," he told fans. "I was only made aware of the situation late last Thursday evening.

"However, in light of everything, ultimately as chairman of the club, the buck stops with me. We are profoundly sorry about everything that has happened and I completely appreciate why there is so much anger out there."

Black described it as "an incredibly complex situation to navigate" in which he had been legally advised not to comment fully.

However, he said he is "extremely disappointed that any supporter of the club or sponsor is wavering in their support" and promised "a new internal process" for hiring staff.

"While the team is having a tough time on the ice, anything negative happening off it only exacerbates the difficulties," he said, urging "fans, sponsors, players and staff, to come together as one, to ensure the continued existence of this great club".