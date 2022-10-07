Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils eased to victory over visitors Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League in the Welsh capital.

Jake Coughler struck first for the hosts and after Joshua Waller doubled Devils' lead Jeremy Walsh hit back

Joey Martin added Devils' third with Blake Thompson's empty net goal followed by Marcus Crawford completing the scoring.

Devils return to the Challenge Cup on Saturday, 8 October at Guildford Flames (18:00 BST).

Nottingham host Fife Flyers in the league on the same day.