Cardiff Devils' netminder Ben Bowns faced 43 shots at Guildford

Cardiff Devils held on for a second win in the Challenge Cup with a narrow victory over Guildford Flames.

Devils ended the Flames eight-game winning run but stay bottom of Group B.

Ryan Tait put the Flames ahead inside just four minutes but Joshua Brittain and Joey Martin put the Devils ahead after first period.

Sam Marklund levelled for the Flames but goals by Brodie Reid and Joshua Waller kept Devils ahead despite Taz Burman's late effort.

Devils return to the Elite League campaign against Sheffield Steelers in Cardiff on Saturday, 15 October (19:00 BST).

Guildford Flames travel to Belfast Giants in the league the following day (16:00).