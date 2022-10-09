Defensive lapses and ill-discipline cost the Belfast Giants as their seven-game domestic winning streak came to an end with a 4-2 defeat by Guildford Flames.

Peter Crinella, Daniel Tedsco, Johan Eriksson and Sam Marklund scored for the league leaders at the SSE Arena.

Scott Conway and Colby McAuley netted for the Giants.

"Production is a problem for us at the moment, except from our top line," said head coach Adam Keefe.

He added: "If we can't find that production throughout the line up then we can't afford to defend like we did tonight. Two of their goals were about a lack of compete and one of them was a bad decision.

"This was certainly a reality check. This is not an easy league to win. You may think you're the best team but if you don't show up every night and consistently compete you won't win."

The Giants dominated the first period in terms of puck possession, shots and pressure but in the only category that counts they were 2-1 down on the scoreboard.

Crinella gobbled up a rebound from Giants netminder Peyton Jones to open the scoring and although Conway's fine solo effort tied the game as he skated into the slot and beat goalie Eamon McAdam, the Flames retook the lead when a defensive breakdown allowed Tedesco an easy finish.

Another lapse in their own zone allowed Eriksson the opportunity to bury the third goal past Jones early in the second period and although the Giants would go on to once again control possession they failed to find a way past McAdam.

The home side laid seize to the Flames net in the third period but were repelled by a Flames side enjoying a great early part to their season.

McAuley's deflection from Matt Foley's shot with just under four minutes remaining did eventually beat McAdam and led to a grandstand finish.

But with the Giants set to go on the powerplay late on, Ben Lake took an ill-judged retaliation penalty to nullify it and Marklund sealed the win for Guildford with the empty netter.

"We've talked about the penalty. He's aware, he knows, Ben is a competitive guy and a leader in our team and he let the emotions get the better of him," said Keefe.

The Giants will complete their Champions Hockey campaign on Tuesday night against Skellefteå AIK in Sweden before returning home for an Elite League clash against Coventry Blaze on Saturday.