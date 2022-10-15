Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Belfast Giants put in a clinical first-period display

The Belfast Giants stunned the Coventry Blaze with a five-goal first period on route to a 7-0 Elite League win.

Scott Conway scored twice with Gabe Bast, Mark Cooper, David Goodwin, Ben Lake and Tyler Soy also on the scoresheet at the SSE Arena.

Goaltender Jackson Whistle made 23 saves to record the shutout.

"I thought we played great; they started the game well but once we got a few I thought our confidence grew," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

"I don't think it was their best night, but we know it will be a tougher game in Coventry on Sunday."

The Blaze rolled into town with six wins from their first seven Elite League games and should have taken the lead after only 87 seconds.

Whistle went to retrieve the puck behind his own net only for it to bounce off a stanchion and out in front of an unguarded goal and onto the stick of Coventry's Mitch Cook.

Somehow Whistle managed, with a full-length dive, to make a superb stop. As early as it came in the game, it was a pivotal moment. By the end of the first period the Giants were 5-0 up and the game was effectively over.

"It's a huge save but it wasn't his only one. Every time we had a breakdown, he was there for us and thoroughly deserved his shutout," added Keefe.

Bast tapped in the first goal, capitalising on a slow Coventry line change.

Conway rifled home the second while Cooper's one-timer had just enough to beat Blaze netminder Paavo Holsa.

Lake scored the fourth, the puck going in off his skate but after video review, not with a deliberate kicking motion according to the officials.

Soy deflected in the fifth goal as Coventry were quite understandably stunned.

The visitors offered little pushback in a scoreless second period although Whistle was on top of his game.

Conway has the flair to try anything on the ice at any time and early in the third period he scored yet another super solo effort.

The Giants final goal came from captain Goodwin on the powerplay and put an explanation point on a fine home win.

The two sides meet again on Sunday in Coventry.

Keefe added: "Going to Coventry is not an easy place to play, it's a little uncomfortable in there but we need to go there and impose our game on them but at the same time be prepared for some pushback from them."