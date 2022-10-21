Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants are both in action on Saturday, 22 October

Belfast Giants held on to win at Cardiff Devils in the Elite League on Friday night.

The visitors were 2-0 up after the opening period as Ben Lake and David Goodwin hit the target and Scott Conway added Giants' third.

Trevor Cox hit back for Devils and Blake Thompson added a second, but Goodwin added his second to thwart the hosts' hopes of a late comeback.

Devils go to Glasgow Clan in the league on Saturday, 22 October.

Giants are at Guildford Flames on the same day.