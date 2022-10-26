Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Kessel could play his 1,000th consecutive game against the Arizona Coyotes on 17 November

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel has broken the National Hockey League's 'ironman' record by playing his 990th consecutive game.

The 35-year-old American surpasses the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season.

Kessel started his streak in November 2009 in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He also scored his 400th career goal as the Golden Knights claimed a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

"I've played a lot of games, and you always want to win," Kessel told ESPN following the Golden Knights victory against the Maple Leafs on Monday as he drew level with Yandle for the games played record.

"There's games you're going to miss throughout your career, but I've been fortunate so far."

In a video tribute to Kessel, Yandle said: "To play in even one NHL game is a remarkable achievement but to play in every game going back 13 years takes unbelievable talent to stay in the line-up day in and day out, tremendous determination to play through aches and pains, and a whole lot of luck.

"It's nice to see the record in your hands, a fellow American, an all-time great guy and a guy I can call a friend."

Having retired after last season, Yandle, 36, had become the NHL's ironman record-holder when he reached his 965th game in a row in January, passing Doug Jarvis' record.

Kessel's 990-game streak has covered his time with the Maple Leafs, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Arizona Coyotes and the Golden Knights, who he signed for in August.

In football, American goalkeeper Brad Friedel holds the Premier League record, making 310 appearances in a row between 2004 and 2012.