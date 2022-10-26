Ben Sokay has his penalty saved by Peyton Jones in the shootout

It took a shootout but the Belfast Giants eventually saw off the challenge of the Dundee Stars, 3-2, in a feisty encounter at the SSE Arena.

Matt Foley, Gabe Bast were on target for the Giants, with Benjamin Sokay twice equalising for the visitors.

Netminder Peyton Jones stopped all four of the Stars efforts in the shootout, with Ben Lake and Chad Butcher scoring for the Giants.

Stars defenceman Erik Naslund was thrown out of the game.

Late in the second period a nasty knee on knee hit from Naslund on Scott Conway saw the Stars player thrown out of the game, leaving the ice appearing to make an alleged "obscene" gesture to the Giants crowd.

After receiving treatment Conway was helped to the Giants locker room but incredibly skated out for the third period.

Both coaches will review the video as will the Elite League Department of Player Safety.

"I don't see it at all but I'm glad Conway was able to return to the game," said Stars coach, former Giants player Jeff Mason.

Giants coach Adam Keefe didn't see the hit either but added, "I heard it was a dirty play and I'll look at it on the video. Prior to that play that player was jawing back and forth with Conway so I'm assuming it was premeditated so I'll take a look at it."

He added, "I didn't see what happened when he left the ice but guys have to realise, we are pro hockey players, and you can't engage the crowd. I'm sure the league will take a look at it but we try here to bring in good people who know that sort of thing is unacceptable."

Dundee offered stubborn but physical resistance in the first period with goaltender Anton Svensson making some good saves as the pressure built.

The Giants would take the lead with great shot from the right circle from Foley with David Goodwin assisting. The defenceman buried his shot in the far corner beyond Svensson's reach.

The home side would give up two long 5-on-3 powerplays in the second period. In the middle of the first Lake actually had a breakaway and won a penalty shot that saw Svensson deny him.

Sokay would tie the game when he scrambled the puck in.

The Giants retook the lead with a stunning strike from Bast whose pin-point accurate shot flew into the top corner off the post.

It was Sokay again who made it 2-2 converting the second two-man advantage.

The Stars survived more Giants pressure in the third period but in overtime Giants netminder Peyton Jones made an unbelievable stop on a breakaway chance for Fabizio Ricci.

Keefe added, "I felt the effort was there for the full 60 minutes but the two powerplays were tough on us and I'll review those to see if they were the correct calls. We need to find more scoring but the effort was there, but you have to score more than two goals in regulation to win games."