Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils had won their previous visit to Guildford 7-4 earlier in October

Cardiff Devils lost 5-4 in overtime at Guildford Flames, despite holding a two-goal lead on three occasions.

Marcus Crawford and Cole Sanford put Cardiff two up before Daniel Tedesco scored for the home side, Devil's Jake Coughler and Flames' Owen Griffiths adding first period goals.

Coughler scored again in period two but Jordan Klimek and Turner Ripplinger tied for Guildford in period three.

Defenceman Bradley Lalonde scored Flames' overtime winner.

Devils' second loss of the Elite League season left them third in the table, level on 15 points with second placed Sheffield.

Guildford, with 21 points, remained top with eight regulation wins and two overtime victories from 12 games.

Cardiff host Coventry Blaze on Saturday, 29 October, followed by a trip Nottingham Panthers 24 hours later.