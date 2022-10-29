Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sam Ruopp scored a late winner for the Giants

A Sam Ruopp goal less than two minutes from time gave the Belfast Giants a 3-2 away victory over Fife Flyers.

The hosts took an early lead when Brayden Sherbinin scored in the third minute and it was the 26th minute before Mark Cooper equalised.

Darik Angeli put the visitors in front on 54 minutes, with Christian Hausinger levelling before Ruopp's late winner for Adam Keefe's men.

The Giants' win follows their 3-2 home victory over Dundee Stars on Thursday.

They return to the ice on Sunday when they will aim to complete a hat-trick of Scottish wins when Glasgow Clan come to the SSE Arena.