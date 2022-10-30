Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cole Sanford was on target for Cardiff Devils

Brett Welychka scored twice as Nottingham Panthers claimed a comfortable Elite League win over Cardiff Devils.

Matthew Myers and Stephen Anderson goals put the Panthers 2-0 up in the first period.

Cole Sanford pulled one back before Welychka and Adam Brady struck to make it 4-1 at the end of the second period.

Welychka added his second goal late on before Brodie Reid's consolation for the Devils.

It was a second successive Elite League defeat for the Welsh side, who were beaten by Guildford Flames last Wednesday.

They did though see off Coventry Blaze on Saturday to progress in the Challenge Cup.