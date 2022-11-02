Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils celebrate during their thrilling win over Fife Flyers

Cole Sanford scored a hat-trick as Cardiff Devils won an Elite League thriller against Fife Flyers 7-4.

Brayden Sherbinin gave Fife an early lead before Sanford's double put the Devils ahead after the first period.

Quickfire goals from Dillon Lawrence, Chris Lawerence and Janne Kivilahti saw Fife lead 4-2 only for Ryan Penny to pull one back for the hosts.

Jake Coughler and Josh Batch strikes made it 5-4, then Sanford got his third before Coughler completed the scoring.

It was a remarkable comeback victory for the Devils, who were well beaten at Nottingham Panthers in their previous game.

Brodie Dupont's team - who have won three of their last six Elite League games - are at home again on Friday, when the Panthers will be their opponents once more.