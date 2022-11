Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils thrashed Nottingham Panthers 6-2 to maintain the pressure on Elite League leaders Guildford Flames.

Trevor Cox scored twice for Devils with Justin Crandall, Jake Coughler, Ben Davies and Joshua Brittain also on the scoresheet.

Stepehen Anderson and Jordan Kelsall scored for Panthers, who are sixth in the table.

Devils are way to Belfast Giants in the Elite League on Sunday.