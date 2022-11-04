Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Belfast Giants move within seven points of Elite League leaders Guildford Flames with a 4-1 victory away to Glasgow Clan.

Mathieu Roy gave the hosts the lead near the end of the first period at the Braehead Arena.

Adam Keefe's men hit back in the second period with goals from Scott Conway, Ben Lake and Darik Angeli.

Conway grabbed his second of the night early in the final period to round out the victory.

The Giants now sit in fourth place and have four games in hand over the Flames.

Roy was assisted by Mitch Jones to open the scoring at 18:13, however Goodwin netted at 27:07 to level for the Giants.

The visitors moved clear when Lake scored at 31:01 and Angeli added a third seven minutes later.

Conway's fourth, which came 90 seconds into the final period, added some gloss to the scoreline.