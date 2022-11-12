Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

A hat-trick from American forward Elijiah Barriga helped Dundee Stars see off Cardiff Devils' challenge in the Elite League.

The hosts' Benjamin Sokay's opener was cancelled out by Ryan Penny and after Carter Folk put Stars back ahead, Joshua Waller levelled.

Barriga's first goal brought a similar response as Joey Martin hit back for the visitors.

But Barriga struck twice more to earn his side the win.

Devils host Manchester Storm on Sunday, 13 November while Stars go to Coventry Blaze on Thursday, 17 November.