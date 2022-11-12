Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

David Goodwin scored for the Giants in Nottingham

The Belfast Giants fell to a 5-4 defeat by the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League at the Motorpoint Arena.

Adam Brady, David Levin, Luke Ferrara, Jordan Kelsall and Brett Welychka gave the Panthers a 5-2 lead heading into the final period.

David Goodwin and Colby McAuley pulled goals back but the Giants fell short.

Adam Keefe's side drop to fourth but remain seven points off leaders Guildford after the Flames lost 4-2 to Coventry Blaze.

Brady, Levin and Ferrara put the Panthers three up, with the second and third goals on the powerplay, but Scott Conway pulled one back.

Kelsall restored Nottingham's advantage but the Giants hit back through Ciaran Long's powerplay goal, however Welychka put the hosts in a strong position heading into the final period.

Goodwin and McAuley netted midway through the period but the Giants could not find the goal needed to send the game to overtime.