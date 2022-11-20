Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Continental Cup highlights: Cardiff Devils 3-0 Acroni Jesenice

Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter.

Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils.

Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis Gricinskis scoring for Zemgale late on.

Devils are through to January's final round with the winners qualifying for the Champions League.