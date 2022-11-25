Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Ryan Penny celebrates during their European campaign

The level of Cardiff Devils' bounce back to form last weekend was impressive, with them sweeping aside three strong European sides in three days in the Continental Cup at Ice Arena Wales.

It started with a 3-1 win over the French side Angers Ducs followed by the 3-0 defeat of the 12-time champions of Slovenia Acroni Jesenice, which secured qualification for the Devils to the final round of the Continental Cup in January.

Devils found their best form all season.

Devils head coach Brodie Dupont said: "We were outshooting Angers Ducs two to one essentially the whole game. Their keeper kept them in it. We believe that if we keep coming in our waves ultimately we were going to find a way around him.

"I believe we could have four or five goals in that game, maybe six, but you run into hot keepers.

"It just brings a smile to my face the way they played, it was fun to watch.

"We are really happy with the guys, we finally played with more aggression and cohesiveness that allowed us to hunt rebounds, we also defended very well.

Cardiff completed their group in what turned out to be a tetchy clash with the Latvians Zemgale Jelgava, winning 5-2.

Dupont said: "The game got a little bit chippy, but the guys stuck together, fighting for each other and that was pretty cool to see how much they took care about each other out there.

"It was a tough weekend, we were short of bodies, we've been through a lot in the past couple of weeks

"Credit to the guys how they responded and they came in as professionals all week, and it showed on the weekend."

'Flashes of brilliance'

However, there is an imperative now that Devils continue their European form and be relentlessly consistent if they are going to make a genuine tilt at the Elite League title.

Devils managing director Todd Kelman said: "Consistency is the word that we have been stressing,

"I've seen what this team can do, there have been flashes of brilliance where everyone can come together and play great.

"When we play well, we're a tough team to beat, but it's down to consistency.

"But you can't be waiting for someone else in the locker room to win it for you."

Kelman, a former professional player who has also been managing director at Belfast Giants, has a natural instinct for when things in the locker room are not right.

"When things are going well, I don't ask a lot of questions," he said.

"I think the coaches have figured out what they need do to motivate this team, I think they called out a few of the guys.

"I think Brodie took charge and did whatever he thought he needed to do and gave them a bit of tough love.

"Brodie's a great coach, you can never question his work ethic or about how much he cares about his players.

"What I saw last Friday night and all weekend was a different Cardiff Devils team and that's the new standard.

"We have the talent to win championships in this room and it's about making sure we get the best out of these guys."

Cardiff Devils host Coventry Blaze in the Elite League on Saturday, face-off 19.00 GMT, and then continue their league campaign away at Fife Flyers the following day, face-off 16.00 GMT.