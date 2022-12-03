Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

By Haydn Parry BBC Sport NI at the SSE Arena

Goalmouth action from the Saturday night's game at the SSE Arena

Belfast Giants were beaten 5-2 by Manchester Storm in the first to two Elite League games between the sides this weekend at the SSE Arena.

Ryan Barrow put the visitors in front before the Giants struck back with goals from Ben Lake and Will Cullen.

Scott Simmons hit a second-period double to restore Manchester's lead before Jesper Ohrvall and Tyson Fawcett netted to seal the points.

The Giants will be out for revenge in Sunday afternoon's encounter.

Belfast lost at home for the second time this season with Manchester scoring just five minutes into the contest.

The Giants' netminder Jackson Whistle blocked a shot from Ohrvall but Barrow reacted quickest with a smart wraparound goal.

Jesper Ohrvall celebrates scoring against the Giants with his Storm team-mates

The hosts struggled to respond in a disjointed first period, twice going on the penalty kill.

Lake's shot from the high slot levelled the scores a little over a minute after the first restart. The Giants then took the lead four minutes later, as Lewis Hook fed Cullen, who swept home a one-timer at the back post.

Manchester responded with a short-handed goal as Simmonds burst clear and fired a shot high past Whistle's glove side into the net, and then regained the lead five minutes before the second interval with a close-range tipped finish, Simmonds again the goalscorer.

A fine individual effort from Ohrvall, skating through the Giants defence before slamming home, gave Manchester a four-two lead heading into the break.

Manchester and their impressive netminder Jeremy Brodeur repelled all the home side could throw their way in the final period before a late empty-netter, credited to Tyson Fawcett but the result of a mix-up.