Cole Sanford struck late to give Cardiff Devils a hard-fought Elite League win at Sheffield Steelers.

Brett Neumann gave Steelers the lead on the powerplay but Sam Duggan had the visitors level by the first break.

Brodie Reid put Devils ahead, taking advantage of Kevin Schulze's sin-binning, with Robert Dowd levelling at the start of the third period before Sanford had the last word for Devils.

Devils return to Cardiff on Sunday to play Dundee Stars, face-off 18:00 GMT.