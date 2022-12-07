Close menu

Challenge Cup: Sheffield Steelers 5-1 Cardiff Devils

Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat in the Challenge Cup quarter final first leg against Sheffield Steelers.

Steelers moved into a three goal lead through Brandon Whistle, Matt Petgrave and former Devil Evan Mosey.

Josh Waller made it 3-1 midway through the second period before Whistle's second of the match restored Sheffield's three-goal lead.

Danny Kristo made it 5-1 with nine minutes remaining.

The Devils face an uphill battle now in the return leg at the Ice Arena Wales on Wednesday, 17 December.

