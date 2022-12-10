Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Sam Duggan in action against Belfast Giants

Cole Sandford scored a hat-trick as Cardiff Devils bounced back after their heavy midweek Challenge Cup loss with victory over Belfast Giants.

Devils, beaten 5-1 by Sheffield Steelers, went ahead through Cole Sandford but Ciaran Long levelled..

The hosts regained the lead through Marcus Crawford's goal with Sandford scoring his second before Long got a second for Giants.

Sandford completed his hat-trick to seal victory.

Nottingham Panthers away will be Devils' next opponents on Sunday, 11 December.