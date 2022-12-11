Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Elite League title hopes suffered a blow with a 5-2 defeat away to Nottingham Panthers.

Panthers were 4-0 ahead at one stage through goals from Kelly Summers, Brett Welychka, Fabrizio Ricci and Luke Ferrara.

Ben Davies and Ryan Penny reduced the deficit but Welychka's second wrapped up victory for Panthers.

Devils host Sheffield Steelers in the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter final on Wednesday.

Steelers go into the game at Ice Arena Wales leading 5-1 following last week's first leg.