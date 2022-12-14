Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Josh Batch in action against Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers are in the Challenge Cup semi-finals after a 5-3 second leg victory over Cardiff Devils, completing a 10-4 aggregate win.

Trailing 5-1 from the first leg, Trevor Cox scored for Devils inside the first minute.

Niklas Nevalainen, Martin Lalal and Robert Dowd extended Steelers aggregate lead.

Brodie Reid got Devils' second but Brett Neumann and Brandon Whistle completed Steelers' win before Ryan Penny replied.