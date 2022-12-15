Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Darik Angeli's goal seemed to put the Giants in control but Nottingham fought back to clinch a 3-2 victory

Belfast Giants will have to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit against Nottingham Panthers to maintain their defence of the Challenge Cup trophy after losing 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the tie through goals from Steven Owre and Darik Angeli.

However, Jeremy Welsh restored parity with a pair of goals for the Panthers before Brett Welychka's late winner.

The second leg will take place at Belfast's SSE Arena on 4 January.

The Giants took the lead on the power play in the final minute of the first period at the Motorpoint Arena as Owre redirected David Goodwin's shot from the point past Panthers netminder Alex Dubeau.

Belfast doubled their lead midway through the second period as Angeli drilled a shot home after a Giants breakaway.

However, the Panthers pulled a goal back just over a minute later as Welsh fired home past Jackson Whistle.

The Panthers forward then equalised five minutes into the third period, giving Whistle no chance from close range.

Nottingham completed their comeback midway through the third period as Welychka converted on the power play after Belfast's Will Cullen was called for interference.