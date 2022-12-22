Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Kevin Raine joined the Belfast Giants in 2017

Long-serving Belfast Giants defenceman Kevin Raine has retired from ice hockey on medical grounds.

Canadian Raine is a two-time Elite League champion and won the Challenge Cup on three occasions after joining the Giants in 2017.

The 29-year-old scored 13 goals and made 60 assists in 225 appearances for Adam Keefe's men.

"It has not been an easy decision, but ultimately the best one for me at this time," said Raine.

He added: "I've been lucky to have played the way I have for so long and am excited to find similar success in what comes next."

"Since 2017, I've had the pleasure of playing alongside some of the best people I've ever met, in front of the best fans I've ever seen, in one the most special places I've ever been.

"The city of Belfast has a huge place in my heart - the time I've spent here makes up the most transformative years of my life. I thank the fans for their support - and I'll miss nothing more than everyone meeting me at the glass after a big home win."