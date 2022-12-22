Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Steven Owre scored a hat-trick inside the opening 12 minutes at the SSE Arena

Steven Owre scored a first-period hat-trick as the Belfast Giants hammered the Fife Flyers 8-0 in the Elite League.

Canadian Owre netted twice inside the opening four minutes and completed his treble with 11 minutes played at the SSE Arena.

Scott Conway and David Goodwin also scored in the opening period as the Giants raced into a five-goal lead.

Ben Lake scored twice and Gabe Bast hit the eighth in the final period.

Adam Keefe's men are fifth in the table as the Giants make it three wins in a row.

In the Giants' final home match before Christmas, Owre got the festivities under way early when he scored on the power play at 2:22 and the forward doubled the lead 50 seconds later.

Conway added a third at 7:25 and Owre completed his hat-trick at 11:21 before captain Goodwin scored the Giants' fifth before the end of the clinical first period.

A goalless second period followed but Lake netted twice in as many minutes after the final intermission to make it seven, before Bast completed the scoring with four minutes left to play.