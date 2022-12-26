Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Stefan Fournier has starred in north America's ice hockey third-tier with Wichita Thunder

Cardiff Devils have signed 6ft 3in Canadian forward Stefan Fournier from Wichita Thunder for the rest of their 2022-23 season.

Fournier also played for Slovakian team HK Dukla Michalovce last season.

Devils head coach said Brodie Dupont believes their fans will "instantly embrace" the 30-year-old.

"He plays with an edge, throws his weight around, is willing to drop the gloves and scores dirty goals in front of the net," said Dupont.

"There are guys on our team that played against him in the ECHL and know what kind of player he is.

They know what he can bring to a team, and they are excited to have him coming in. So am I."

Fournier will miss Devils' games against Coventry Blaze on 26 and 27 December, but is expected to be available for his debut against Guildford Flames in Cardiff on 31 December.