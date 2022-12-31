Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Scott Conway scored twice for the Giants

The Belfast Giants hammered Fife Flyers 7-1 at the Fife Ice Arena to extend their winning run to seven matches.

It was the second time in three days that the Giants defeated the Scottish side in the Elite League, having beaten them 3-1 in Belfast on Thursday.

Scott Conway scored twice for the visitors, with Sam Ruopp, Gabe Bast, Ben Lake, Matt Foley and Lewis Hook also on target.

Seth Bafaro and Janne Kivilahti grabbed the goals for the hosts.

Strikes from Ruopp and Bast had Adam Keefe's men 2-0 up after 11 minutes with Bafaro's goal making it 2-1 to the visitors at the end of the first period.

Four unanswered Giants goals - a Conway double and goals from Lake and Foley - took the game away from the Flyers as they trailed 6-1 going into the final third, with Hook making it 7-1 before Kivilahti got a consolation.

The Giants are next in action on Wednesday when they host Nottingham Panthers in the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final.