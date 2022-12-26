Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Captain David Goodwin scored an overtime winner as the Belfast Giants came back from 3-1 down to defeat Glasgow Claw 4-3 at the Braehead Arena.

Tyler Soy cancelled out Andrew McLean's opener for Clan before Steven McParland and John Dunbar found the net.

That put the hosts 3-1 up with seven minutes to play, but the Giants hit back through Lewis Hook and Matt Foley in a dramatic closing period.

Goodwin then hit home the winner on the powerplay four minutes into overtime.

Adam Keefe's men have now won four games in a row and move into fourth in the Elite League table, nine point behind leaders Guildford Flames.

The Giants face Glasgow, who remain bottom of the table, in Belfast on Tuesday night before a double-header with Fife Flyers to round out 2022.