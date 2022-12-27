Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Devils beat Blaze 3-2 in overtime on Boxing Day

Cardiff Devils completed the festive double over Coventry Blaze with a 4-1 victory in front of a sell-out Ice Arena Wales.

Blake Thompson scored inside 20 seconds for Devils, before captain Mark Richardson doubled the lead in a feisty first period.

Blaze scrambled a goal back through Peyton Frantti, before Devils piled on the pressure in the final period.

There were late goals for Ryan Penny and Josh Waller.

Taran Kozun impressed in net for Devils, stopping 37 shots to be named man of the match.

Devils are back in league action on Saturday when they host Guilford Flames, while Blaze have a trip to Nottingham Panthers.