Elite League highlights: Cardiff Devils 4-2 Guildford Flames

Guildford Flames avenged their New Year's Eve defeat at Cardiff Devils in the Elite League with victory in the return match.

Devils had beaten Flames 4-2 in the final game of 2022 at Ice Arena Wales.

But on New Year's Day Bradley Lalonde and Ian McNulty put Flames in control with goals in the opening period before Sam Marklund got a third in the second period.

Devils host Sheffield Steelers on Thursday, 5 January in the league.