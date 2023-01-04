Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Giants moved one step closer to defending their title in a frantic game in front of 5,002 fans at the SSE Arena

The Belfast Giants produced a stirring comeback as they rallied from a 5-2 aggregate deficit to beat the Nottingham Panthers and reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Trailing 3-2 from the first leg, the Giants found themselves 2-0 down at the SSE Arena after Panthers goals from Tanner Sorenson and Adam Brady.

But the Giants kept their title defence alive as Scott Conway, Ciaran Long, David Goodwin, Lewis Hook and David Gilbert all scored to secure a 7-5 aggregate win for Adam Keefe's side.

The Giants will next face the Guildford Flames for a place in the final, while their next game is at home to the Dundee Stars in the Elite League on Friday.

Giants goalkeeper Jackson Whistle was the busiest player on the ice in the early stages and sustained pressure from the visitors eventually told when Sorenson slammed the puck home.

The Panthers stretched their aggregate advantage when Brady diverted Mike Hammond's shot past Whistle with just under 12 minutes on the clock.

But momentum swung in the home side's favour after Nottingham's Craig Puffer's high check to the head of Giants defenceman Will Cullen, resulting in the Panthers player being ejected.

Giants leading goalscorer Conway pulled a goal back on the subsequent power play for a 5-3 deficit on aggregate before Long struck midway through the middle period to equalise on the night.

Goodwin then scored to level the tie, converting a smart pass from Conway before Hook pounced with a close-range finish to put the Giants ahead.

Nottingham pushed hard for an equaliser in the third period but were caught out on a breakaway five minutes from time as Gilbert finished past Alex Dubeau to wrap up the victory for the Giants.