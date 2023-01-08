Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils eased to victory in the Elite League at Manchester Storm.

Devils took control after Scott Simmonds' early opener for the hosts.

Cole Sanford, Joey Martin's brace and Marcus Crawford's effort put Devils into a 4-1 lead by the second interval and the score remained unchanged in the third period.

Devils are next in action on Friday, 20 January when they host Belfast Giants in the Elite League while Storm host Sheffield Steelers seven days earlier.